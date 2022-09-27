Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Turkistan to receive status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital
27 September 2022, 13:54

Turkistan to receive status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Turkistan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to give the status of a spiritual and historical capital to the city of Turkistan, the press service of Akorda reported via Telegram.

«Many outstanding people were buried in Turkistan. Last year the city was declared the Spiritual Capital of the Turkic World. It means that Turkistan is highly appreciated by the Turkic nations. Undoubtedly, this holy city should be given the status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital. I believe the Government will take an appropriate decision on this issue in the nearest time,» said Tokayev.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive