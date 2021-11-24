Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkistan to host int’l conference ‘Nazarbayev’s Model: Course towards Integration of Turkic World’

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2021, 20:13
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – Science Council under the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University are set to organize the international conference titled ‘Nazarbayev’s Model: Course towards Integration of the Turkic World’ on 26-27 November 2021 in Turkistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation.

The event is dated to the Day of the First President and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence as well as the 30th anniversary of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Participants of the upcoming conference will focus on the role of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on attaining independence of the country, strengthening of the model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith world and accord, as well as integration of the Turkic-speaking people.

They will also discuss the prospects of political and economic development of Kazakhstan, enhancing its role in Central Asia and in international arena, development of Kazakhstan’s economy, attraction of investment, financial stability and many other topics.

The event will bring together representatives of government, international, and public organizations, historians, political experts, and young scientists.


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence   Turkistan  
