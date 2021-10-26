Turkistan to host ÁMEN International Animation film festival

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM - The traditional ÁMEN International Animation film festival will be held on October 29-30 in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the organizers, the major cultural event in Central Asia is attended by the best animation artists from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan and Tajikistan. The leading festival in the region will be held this year for the third time.

The projects submitted for the competition are evaluated by highly-competent international jury. The winners will be awarded in several categories.

The festival provides an opportunity to learn and get in touch with talented experts from the local and foreign animation industry during their master classes and training sessions. Also the four outstanding and well-known animation experts will deliver lectures for the attendees.

The best animation studios of Kazakhstan will display their projects at the exhibition. They are also planning to demonstrate the process of creating an animated film from plot to release.

On the second day of the event, leading animation experts will discuss the development of the industry in Turkic countries at the round table.

The event facilitates networking among animators of Turkic countries. It also allows them to express views on topical issues and exchange experience in the field. This gives an impulse for development of cooperation in animation industry of presented countries.

The event is hosted in Turkistan, the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, on the eve of 30th anniversary of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

The organizers are excited to give residents and guests of the city a festive atmosphere. During these two days, everyone can enjoy screenings of the best animation films of Kazakhstan and Turkic countries in cinemas of the city.

The organizers of the festival are the OzgeEpic Contemporary Art Space and the Association of Animation Film Studios of Kazakhstan with the support of the Ministry of Information and Public Development.