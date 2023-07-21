Turkistan rgn launches new enterprises

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Turkistan region prioritizes new enterprises, factories and plants, Kazinform cites the governor’s press service.

Governor Darkhan Satybaldy held a regular meeting of the investment attractions headquarters to debate the progress of the implementation of 20 projects. Investors, heads of enterprises, and governors of the districts and cities attended the meeting.

As stated there, a Turkish company plans to build a paper bag plant in the industrial zone of Turkistan with a capacity of 250-300 million bags a year. The project worth 3.7 billion tenge will be implemented in 2023-2024. Some 75 will get permanent jobs.

Sairam region is expected to soon open a feed mill to produce 20 tons an hour and a livestock waste treatment plant with a capacity of 1,500 tons daily. The livestock waste treatment plant project is worth 3.6 billion tenge. 20 new workplaces will be created there.