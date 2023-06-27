Turkistan region's industrial output hits 800bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy announced the region’s socio-economic development at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«This year our region marks its 5th anniversary. The measures taken to develop Turkistan as a spiritual capital gave a new impulse to boosting the region’s economy. The region’s gross regional product doubled in five years and reached 3.5trln tenge. Industrial output increased twofold and reached 867 billion tenge,» said Darkhan Satybaldy addressing mass media representatives.

According to him, 43 projects worth 56 billion tenge were implemented from 2018 to 2022 under the Industrialization Map which allowed to employ 2,834 people.

He added that Kazatomprom national company plans to build a sulphuric acid plant in Sozak district in line with uranium producing companies’ requests. The investment cost of the project is 100 billion tenge. 250 new jobs will be created. The region plans also to implement several large projects which will enable to develop its industrial potential.