Turkistan region attracts KZT3trln of investments in 5 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of investments attracted to Turkistan region’s economy has increased more than three times and reached 3 trillion tenge. 1.8 trillion tenge or 64% of this sum accounts for private investments. Governor of the region Darkhan Satybaldy said it at the briefing today.

In his words, the volume of foreign direct investments injected in the region made 2 billion dollars.

133 projects worth 422 billion tenge were implemented. 9,347 people were employed.

This year the region sees increase in investments as well. In January -May 2023, the region attracted 196.1 billion tenge of investments.

«We have formed a pool of 368 investment projects for implementation in the nearest five years. Their total cost is 2.8 trillion tenge. 18,500 workers are expected to be employed with the implementation of the projects. 48 projects have already been launched this year which enabled us to employ 1,168 people,» he added.