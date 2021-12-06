Go to the main site
    Turkistan and Vilnius likely to launch air service

    6 December 2021, 18:13

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Consul General of the Republic of Lithuania in Almaty Gvidas Kerušauskas paid a working visit to Turkestan, the city administration’s website reads.

    He met there with deputy Governor of Turkestan region Rashid Ayupov. Ayupov said that since 2018 USD 3.5 bln was invested into the region. Turkestan is acknowledged the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. The region has an opportunity to develop joint projects with participation of both countries. He noted that the number of tourists is expected to hit soon 5 mln. That’s why he suggested opening air service between Turkestan and Vilnius. The deputy Governor invited Lithuanian businessmen to Turkestan, proposed to hold a forum or a meeting via a videoconferencing to debate joint projects.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

