Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Turkistan and Vilnius likely to launch air service

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 December 2021, 18:13
Turkistan and Vilnius likely to launch air service

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Consul General of the Republic of Lithuania in Almaty Gvidas Kerušauskas paid a working visit to Turkestan, the city administration’s website reads.

He met there with deputy Governor of Turkestan region Rashid Ayupov. Ayupov said that since 2018 USD 3.5 bln was invested into the region. Turkestan is acknowledged the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. The region has an opportunity to develop joint projects with participation of both countries. He noted that the number of tourists is expected to hit soon 5 mln. That’s why he suggested opening air service between Turkestan and Vilnius. The deputy Governor invited Lithuanian businessmen to Turkestan, proposed to hold a forum or a meeting via a videoconferencing to debate joint projects.


Akimat    Foreign policy    Transport   Tourism   Turkestan region   Turkistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims