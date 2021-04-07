Go to the main site
    Turkish TV series about Khodja Ahmed Yasawi to be broadcast in Kazakhstan

    7 April 2021, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkish Mavera TV series about Khodja Ahmed Yasawi will be aired on Kazakhstani television, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh side and Turkey reached an agreement on the broadcast of the Turkish TV series during Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva’s visit to Turkey.

    It is expected that Mavera TV series will premier in Kazakhstan and in Turkey simultaneously.

    The new TV series made in a brand new format will unveil unknown pages in Khodja Ahmed Yasawi’s life.

    During the visit, Minister Balayeva also held talks with Director General of Turkey’s Television and Radio Company TRT Ibrahim Eren to discuss the issues of deepening cooperation in the sphere of television and potential joint projects.

    The sides agreed to film a TV series dedicated to Korkyt ata, a prominent figure in the history of the Turkic world as well as eyed the opportunity to create animated feature films for children together.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

