Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Turkish President wishes speedy recovery to Nursultan Nazarbayev

    19 June 2020, 13:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A telegram addressed to First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has been sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports referring to elbasy.kz.

    Being saddened by the news of the Kazakh First President diagnosed with coronavirus, the Turkish President has wished a speedy recovery to the latter.

    The Turkish President, in the telegram, assured he is ready to provide assistance, if needed.

    As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was tested positive for coronavirus and has self-isolated.

    According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev has been under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    4 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    5 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan