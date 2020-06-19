Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish President wishes speedy recovery to Nursultan Nazarbayev

19 June 2020, 13:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A telegram addressed to First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has been sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports referring to elbasy.kz.

Being saddened by the news of the Kazakh First President diagnosed with coronavirus, the Turkish President has wished a speedy recovery to the latter.

The Turkish President, in the telegram, assured he is ready to provide assistance, if needed.

As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was tested positive for coronavirus and has self-isolated.

According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev has been under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.

