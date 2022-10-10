Go to the main site
    Turkish President to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

    10 October 2022, 17:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is to make a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 12-13, 2022, upon invitation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On October 12, a bilateral meeting of the two heads of state as well as the fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will take place.

    During the meeting, the two are expected to exchange views on the current regional and international issues as well as prospects for bilateral investment and trade and economic cooperation, the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    The Turkish leader will also join the 6th CICA Summit.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Turkey
