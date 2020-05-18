Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Turkish President supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to fight COVID-19

    18 May 2020, 20:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, in which he commended Kazakhstan's comprehensive measures to tackle a novel coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    «We are closely monitoring the actions taken by Kazakhstan against the spread of COVID-19. First of all, I wish success to the medical workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the epidemic. I am sure that the Kazakh people will overcome this crisis with the least losses. We stand ready to lend a helping hand and send the necessary medical equipment to support the efforts of friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan,» the letter says.

    The Turkish leader also expressed his condolences on the death of Kazakhstan citizens due to coronavirus, and wished a speedy recovery to all those infected with the dangerous infection.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is confident that after the end of the current crisis, Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue their joint efforts to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership based on fraternal and historical ties.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Turkey COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    4 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    5 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan