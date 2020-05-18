Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish President supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to fight COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2020, 20:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, in which he commended Kazakhstan's comprehensive measures to tackle a novel coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

«We are closely monitoring the actions taken by Kazakhstan against the spread of COVID-19. First of all, I wish success to the medical workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the epidemic. I am sure that the Kazakh people will overcome this crisis with the least losses. We stand ready to lend a helping hand and send the necessary medical equipment to support the efforts of friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan,» the letter says.

The Turkish leader also expressed his condolences on the death of Kazakhstan citizens due to coronavirus, and wished a speedy recovery to all those infected with the dangerous infection.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is confident that after the end of the current crisis, Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue their joint efforts to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership based on fraternal and historical ties.


