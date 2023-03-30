Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of appreciation from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his letter, Erdoğan personally and on behalf of the Turkish people thanked the Kazakh Head of State on expending condolences over the devastating earthquake causing enormous damages in Kahramanmaraş province and other areas of Türkiye, as well as expressed gratitude for the immediate assistance.

«During a natural disaster, solidarity from friendly countries gives us strength to overcome all hardships. Kazakhstan’s assistance was of much support for our people in the fight against the earthquake aftermath. We gratefully remember the rescue and search team which rescued those trapped under the rubble with courage,» reads the letter.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished Tokayev and the entire friendly and fraternal Kazakh nation well-being and prosperity.

Notably, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.



