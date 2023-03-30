Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye

    30 March 2023, 19:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of appreciation from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In his letter, Erdoğan personally and on behalf of the Turkish people thanked the Kazakh Head of State on expending condolences over the devastating earthquake causing enormous damages in Kahramanmaraş province and other areas of Türkiye, as well as expressed gratitude for the immediate assistance.

    «During a natural disaster, solidarity from friendly countries gives us strength to overcome all hardships. Kazakhstan’s assistance was of much support for our people in the fight against the earthquake aftermath. We gratefully remember the rescue and search team which rescued those trapped under the rubble with courage,» reads the letter.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished Tokayev and the entire friendly and fraternal Kazakh nation well-being and prosperity.

    Notably, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll in building collapse in southern France rises to 6
    Another quake jolts Afghanistan
    Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Afghanistan
    Another quake rocks China
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events