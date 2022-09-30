Turkish President commends initiative to hold early presidential election in Kazakhstan

IZNIK. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov participated in the opening ceremony of the IV World Nomad Games in the Turkish city of Iznik, the press service of the Majilis reported.

More than 3,000 athletes from 102 countries have gathered in Iznik for the World Nomad Games. Kazakhstan’s team consists of 50 athletes who are expected to compete in five sports: Qazaq Kuresi, Archery, Kokpar, Kok-Boru and Jamby Atu.

The Chairman of the Majilis met with the members of the Kazakh team prior to the event and wished them success in the upcoming competitions.

Yerlan Koshanov emphasized the importance of the World Nomad Games in strengthening the intercultural ties among the counties and promotion of the Turkic-speaking nations’ common values at the international level.

On the sidelines of the event, Yerlan Koshanov met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Majilis Speaker conveyed him warm greetings and wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated the Turkish side on the beginning of the IV World Nomad Games.

«The cooperation between our countries strengthens year by year. This is a result of our friendly relations and fruitful dialogue. We look forward to your visit to Kazakhstan scheduled for October. I am confident that this visit wil raise our relations to a brand new level and will let open new opportunities for their further strengthening,» Yerlan Koshanov said.

In turn, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commended Kazakhstan’s role in the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkic World in whole, and thanked Yerlan Koshanov for the participation in the opening of the IV World Nomad Games.

«Stability in Kazakhstan is of paramount importance for the entire region. In this regard, I highly appreciate the importance of the reforms implemented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his initiative to hold the early presidential election. Kazakhstan and Türkiye enjoy high-level bilateral relations,» the Turkish President noted.

Yerlan Koshanov informed the Turkish side of the current state of the bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Parliament and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye , including within the inter-parliamentary organizations, and assured that the joint work will be continued in all the issues.

He said that Kazakhstan had applied to host the next V World Nomad Games and expressed hope for the support of the initiative by the Turkic states.

The Speaker of the Majilis met also with ex-Prime Minister of this country Binali Yildirim. The sides highly praised the dynamics of development of cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: press service of the Majilis



