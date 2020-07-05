Go to the main site
    Turkish musicians perform Kazakh kyuis and congratulate on Dombra Day

    5 July 2020, 13:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates the National Dombra Day on the first Sunday of July.

    Turkish musicians Yusuf Altun and Hussein Kainak congratulated Kazakhstan on the National Dombra Day performing Kazakh kyuis on Turkish and Azerbaijani instruments.

    Recently they participated in the event, dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

    The National Dombra Day is established by Nursultan Nazarbayev and is observed annually on the first Sunday of July. This year it falls on July 5. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart congratulated Kazakhstanis on the holiday.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

