Turkish lowcoster to bridge Almaty and Ankara

20 November 2022, 16:20
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s task the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks this July to increase flights and routes between the two nations. As a result, a new route was inaugurated on November 20, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

Head of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, AnadoluJet air carrier VP Macit Boyar and president of the Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy took part in the solemn event.

The flights will be performed twice a week.

AnadoluJet, the successful trademark of Turkish Airlines, was established in 2008. It started international flights on June 11, 2020.


