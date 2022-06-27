Go to the main site
    Turkish Koç Holding to implement projects in defense industry in Kazakhstan

    27 June 2022, 20:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the current activity of Koç Holding as well as its plans to carry out joint projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to Ali Koç, the Turkish Holding is planning to carry out a number of projects in the field of the defense industry and agriculture.

    The Head of State noted that the cooperation with Turkiye is of special importance to the country. Therefore, Kazakhstan will always support Turkish investors in the country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

