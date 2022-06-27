Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Turkish Koç Holding to implement projects in defense industry in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 June 2022, 20:12
Turkish Koç Holding to implement projects in defense industry in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the current activity of Koç Holding as well as its plans to carry out joint projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Ali Koç, the Turkish Holding is planning to carry out a number of projects in the field of the defense industry and agriculture.

The Head of State noted that the cooperation with Turkiye is of special importance to the country. Therefore, Kazakhstan will always support Turkish investors in the country.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and Turkey   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece