    Turkish investors to visit Kazakhstan to debate investment projects

    11 September 2022, 09:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev visited Gaziantep province to attract new investors in Kazakhstani economy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the trip he met with 24 largest groups and companies of the province specialized in production of meat and milk products, waste treatment, petrochemical industry, food production, etc.

    Potential investors highly appreciated Kazakhstani steps to further improve investment climate and noted interest in strengthening cooperation. The investors expressed readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future to debate projects, particularly, in production of meat products, carpets, etc.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey
