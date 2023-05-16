Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 May 2023, 08:26
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev met on Monday with a delegation of Türkiye’s Er-Bakir, a global producer of copper wire rod, with the annual capacity of 200,000 tons, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional administration.

During the meeting, the delegation of Er-Bakir expressed an intention to implement a copper wire rod production project in the territory of Aktau Sea Port Special Economic Zone of Mangistau region.

As governor Nurlan Nogayev noted, Mangistau region has huge potential for the implementation of investment projects. 86 Turkish-invested enterprises are operating in the region today. The region’s foreign trade turnover with Türkiye in 2022 stood at $73.7 million. In the first quarter of 2023, the bilateral commodity turnover reached $6.6 million, including $2.5 million of exports and $4.1 million of imports. The region exports crude oil products, jewelry, ferrous waste and scrap, raw aluminum to Türkiye, and imports fruits and vegetables, minerals, fluorine, chlorine, bromine, paints and varnishes.


