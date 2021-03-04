Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish institute to gift plane tickets in Kazakhstan

4 March 2021, 16:00
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey’s culture institute will reward the top successful participants of a Turkish language course that will be held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan with plane tickets to Istanbul or Antalya.

In a statement, the Yunus Emre Institute said the plane tickets will be awarded to 30 participants who get the highest marks in an exam at the end of the course, which will start this month, Anadolu Agency reports.

Noting that 8,000 people have applied for the online course, it said the course will be three days a week and consist of a total of 72 hours.

«After successfully completing the course, the participants will receive a certificate of attendance,» it said, adding they will continue learning Turkish depending on their levels.

It said the lessons will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institute said a total of 4,718 people have learned Turkish in Nur-Sultan since 2010.

It recalled that 2021 has been declared the Year of Yunus Emre and the Turkish Language to mark the 700th anniversary of the passing of the folk poet and thinker.


