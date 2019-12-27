Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Turkish Foreign Ministry makes statement regarding plane crash in Kazakhstan

    27 December 2019, 18:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkey made a statement on the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in connection with the airplane crash in Kazakhstan.

    December 27, 2019, No. 371

    «Today we were deeply saddened to receive the news about the plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan crashed during take-off and people who were killed and injured in the accident.

    Sharing this grief with the people of friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan we are asking Allah mercy to those who lost their lives and expressing condolences to their relatives. We wish speedy recovery to the injured.»

    As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into the two-storey building.

    The number of victims reached 12. A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt