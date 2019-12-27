Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish Foreign Ministry makes statement regarding plane crash in Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
27 December 2019, 18:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkey made a statement on the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in connection with the airplane crash in Kazakhstan.

December 27, 2019, No. 371

«Today we were deeply saddened to receive the news about the plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan crashed during take-off and people who were killed and injured in the accident.

Sharing this grief with the people of friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan we are asking Allah mercy to those who lost their lives and expressing condolences to their relatives. We wish speedy recovery to the injured.»

As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into the two-storey building.

The number of victims reached 12. A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

