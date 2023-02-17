Go to the main site
    Turkish FM thanks fraternal Kazakhstan for support and aid

    17 February 2023, 19:42

    GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev extended condolences on behalf of Kazakhstani authorities and people to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and people of Türkiye over the deadly quakes that jolted the country on February 6.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan from the first days of the devastating quakes Kazakhstan is rendering assistance to Türkiye. Kazakh rescuers and diplomats are working around the clock.

    In his turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on behalf of the people of Türkiye thanked fraternal Kazakhstan for support and aid rendered in time of need. The meeting was held at the Gaziantep airport when Kazakhstan’s plane carrying humanitarian aid landed there. The cargo includes tents, matrasses, winter clothing.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Natural disasters Kazakhstan Earthquake
