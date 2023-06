Turkish ensemble performs Kazakh music to celebrate Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Turkish musicians played Kazakh music to support celebrations of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day.

Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly uploaded a video on his Facebook account. In particular, musicians played Yelim menin by First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Majilis deputy Bekbolat Tleukhan.