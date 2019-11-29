Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Turkish defense company starts subsidiary in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 November 2019, 08:33
Turkish defense company starts subsidiary in Kazakhstan

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Top Turkish defense company Otokar announced Thursday that it established a new subsidiary in Kazakhstan.

In a statement the company said it eyes close contact with its current and prospective clients in Central Asia with the establishment of Otokar Central Asia Ltd. at the Astana International Financial Center in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin presented the registration certificate of Otokar Central Asia to Ali Koc, the vice chairman of Koc Holding and chairman of Otokar.

Currently, Otokar products are actively used in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, and the new company will enable Otokar to act locally in Kazakhstan and serve both Kazakh and neighboring governments in the region by manufacturing in Kazakhstan in a joint venture.

The company exports products to more than 60 countries in five continents. Otokar has subsidiaries and joint ventures in France, United Arab Emirates, Romania and now in Kazakhstan.

Central Asia   Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published