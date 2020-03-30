Turkish company sends protective equipment to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Turkey’s EDEA Holding sent medical equipment to Kazakhstan as part of assistance in containing the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports citing Khabar 24 channel.

The parcel contains thousands of protective means, such as face masks, medical gloves etc. All of them will be sent to local hospitals.

«Kazakhs and Turks are fraternal nations. The staff of EDEA Holding decided to support Kazakhstan in this uneasy period. I call everyone to join this action,» Turkish businessman Hüseyin Arslan says.