12 October 2022, 18:16

Turkish companies interested in mining in Kazakhstan – Industry Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Turkish companies take interest in development of deposits in Kazakhstan, Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Nine plants are under construction together with Turkish companies, of which three are to be opened by the yearend. Turkiye’s companies also take interest in mining. Seven companies are involved in this area, three more major companies expressed their interest in nickel and other deposits. We work on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia,» the Kazakh industry and infrastructure minister said.

He went on to say that a plant is being built in the special economic zone in Astana. Its construction will be fully competed by next November.