    Turkish clothes remain popular on Kazakh market

    23 June 2020, 14:17

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Kazakhstan shrank by slightly over 1.1 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and stood at $58.5 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.az.

    In May 2020, the export of ready-made clothing from Turkey to Kazakhstan declined by 14.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $10.7 million.

    Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to world markets dropped by 26.1 percent in the first 5 months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $5.6 billion.

    Turkey’s ready-made clothing export for the reporting period amounted to 9.1 percent of the country’s total export for the same period of this year.

    In May 2020, Turkey exported ready-made clothing worth $840.2 million to foreign markets, which is 48.2 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

    Turkey’s ready-made clothing export in May of this year amounted to 8.4 percent of the country's total export.

    During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the ready-made clothing in the amount of over $15.6 billion.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Business, companies Kazakhstan and Turkey
