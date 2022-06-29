Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Turkish city of Şanlıurfa named OIC City of Tourism for 2023

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 June 2022, 11:59
Turkish city of Şanlıurfa named OIC City of Tourism for 2023

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At the 11th meeting of the OIC Tourism Ministers, the Turkish city of Şanlıurfa was unanimously chosen the City of Tourism for 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the regular meeting of the OIC Ministers of Tourism was held in Baku.

In ancient times, the historical city of Şanlıurfa was known as Edessa. Şanlıurfa is a large city located on the Turkish-Syrian border. Its history is closely linked with the Jewish, Christian, and Islamic religions, due to which it was also named «the city of five prophets». To date, the metropolis has been fully Islamized. Every year it attracts a large number of Muslim pilgrims from all over the world and is rightfully viewed as one of the religious centers.

Şanlıurfa has a mixed Turkish, Kurdish and Arab population. Located on a plain 80 km east of the Euphrates River, the climate here is extremely hot and dry in the summer. In winter it is noticeably cool and humid.

Even the most sophisticated travelers of the world speak today of the city of Şanlıurfa as a true architectural monument, imbued with the spirit of bygone times. Narrow and crooked streets, cozy houses, and colorful bazaars are unobtrusively mixed with new areas offering modern luxury buildings, trendy boutiques, and restaurants to the visitors.

By the way, the Uzbek city of Khiva will be the next spiritual and tourist center in the year 2024.


Tourism   OIC  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims