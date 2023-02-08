Turkish ambassador Ufuk Ekici grateful to Kazakhstani people and President for support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ufuk Ekici, the Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan, thanked the Kazakhstani people and President for their willingness to provide support to Türkiye, which suffered from massive earthquakes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital, Ekici said since the first details about the earthquake were given through the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and other officials, our Kazakh brothers stated their readiness to render support in different ways.

The Turkish ambassador thanked Kazakh President Tokayev as well as government agencies and facilities for their wishes and support.

The Kazakh Head of State sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday. The two held a telephone conversation with Tokayev sharing the grief of the fraternal country.

«Kazakhstanis do not only offer condolences but also express willingness to give financial help,» said the Turkish ambassador.

Earlier Ufuk Ekici gave an update on the situation in the quake-hit Türkiye. According to him, at least 7,108 people have been killed and 41 thousand injured as a result of massive earthquakes that devastated the southeast of the country Monday. Powerful tremors struck 10 Turkish provinces home to around 13.5 million people.

Around 100 thousand rescuers, including four thousand from 36 foreign countries, are working on the ground to try to save those trapped in collapsed buildings.

Earlier it was reported that the second Kazakh rescue team left for Türkiye.