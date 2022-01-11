Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Kazakhstan Jan 13

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 16:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkish Airlines company will resume regular flights from Istanbul to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, starting 13 January 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The company will also resume regular flights to the cities of Aktau and Turkestan on January 14 and 15, respectively. There are plans to resume flights to Almaty city as well.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official website of the company.

It is noted that the flights will be performed with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological norms.

Earlier it was reported that Qazaq Air airline continues to operate regular flights across Kazakhstan and to Russia.
