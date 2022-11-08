Go to the main site
    Turkic states create Council of Banks Associations

    8 November 2022, 12:14

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The banking associations of the Turkic states created the Council by signing a cooperation agreement, the press service of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan said, KABAR reported.

    The signing ceremony took place in Istanbul. Banking associations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey took part in it.

    The Council of Banks Associations will promote the development of digital banking and payment systems in the Turkic states, as well as help countries to combat various risks.


