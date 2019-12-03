Go to the main site
    Turkic-speaking countries to celebrate 175th anniversary of Abai

    3 December 2019, 07:31

    OSH. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Nurkissa Daueshov attended the 37th session of the Culture Ministers of the TURKSOY member states held in Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

    As his Facebook account reads, all those present unanimously supported the proposed draft celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai.

    Besides, the meeting focused on the cooperation of the fraternal countries in culture and arts. AS stated there, Uzbekistan’s Khiva will become the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2020.

    TURKSOY secretary-general Dyussen Kasseinov, Kyrgyzstan Culture, Information and Tourism Minister Azamat Dzhamankulov, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Nurkissa Daueshov, Vice Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Rafig Bairamov, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister of Turkey Nadir Alpaslan, Deputy Culture Minister of Turkmenistan Gurbanmurad Myradaliyev, Uzbekistan’s Vice Minister of Culture Kamola Akilov, etc. took part in the meeting.

    As earlier reported, on May 30 this year the Head of State signed the decree On celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the birth of Abai Kunanbaiuly.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Turkic speaking states Kyrgyzstan
