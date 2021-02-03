Go to the main site
    Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan sign memo of coop

    3 February 2021, 20:20

    BAKU. KAZINFORM – The ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Embassy of the Lithuanian Republic in Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event focused on cultural inter-exchange, protection of cultural heritages of minority peoples of Turkic origin residing in Lithuania, including Tatars and Karaites, and expanding and strengthening cooperation.

    According to the Foundation’s Director Guynai Efendiyev, the memorandum is also of importance to Lithuania, which thereby demonstrates that it is sensitive towards the peoples living in its territory. He looks forward to joint events and projects taking into account the Turkic world’s greatness, culture, history and spirituality.

    In his turn, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas welcomed the cooperation with the Foundation. According to him, by signing the memorandum the two sides are taking a new step to holding more events and continuing cooperation.

    Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ramiz Gasanov, the Ambassadors of the Member and Observer States of the Foundation, reps of the international organizations and intelligentsia. A concert featuring the mugham ensemble Karabakh and other performers took place as part of the event.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

