    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims

    12 June 2023, 17:54

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Turkic states and many other counties join Kazakhstan in mourning of the victims of the wildfires raging in the country’s Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani missions in Turkiye lowered their flags at 9:00 pm yesterday due to time difference, as the country declared the Mourning Day on June 12 for the victims of the wildfires engulfed its Abai region.

    Since early morning, political and public figures of Turkiye, as well as representatives of different countries have been visiting the Kazakh embassy in Ankara to share the grief and express condolences to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

    The state flags were flown at half-mast at the General Consulates of Kazakhstan in Istanbul and Antalya.

    The General Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States expressed words of condolences to the people of Kazakhstan over the deaths of 14 people as a result of a natural disaster in the east of the country. The Organization’s headquarters half-masted the flags of all the member states to join Kazakhstan in mourning of the wildfire victims.

    The Turksoy Organization in Ankara also expressed condolences to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan over the tragedy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

