Turkic Council Summit to be held via videoconferencing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council Summit set for March 31 in Turkestan will be held via a videoconferencing, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Due to the epidemiological situation Kazakhstan decided to hold the informal Summit of the Turkic Council, slated for March 31 this year in Turkestan, via a videoconferencing.

As earlier reported, the Heads of State of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries and Prime Minister of Hungary, an observer state, will take part in the Summit, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh MFA reads.

Following the Summit the Declaration will be signed to announce Turkestan the capital of the Turkic world.