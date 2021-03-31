Turkic Council Summit kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States has started in virtual format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would serve as the moderator of the informal summit of the Turkic Council.

Participating in the online event are First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.

The summit will focus on the issues of further development of cooperation between fraternal nations in trade and economic, cultural as well as humanitarian spheres.

Initially the summit was scheduled to take place in Turkestan, however, due to the epidemiological situation the Kazakh side decided to switch it to a virtual format.

Following the results of the top-level meeting, the participants are expected to adopt the Declaration of Cultural Values of Turkic-Speaking States and the Status of the Council.

In total, seven summits of the Turkic Council were held during the period from 2011 till 2019.