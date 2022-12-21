Go to the main site
    Turkic Council should play role in resolution of inner conflicts – Halil Akinci

    21 December 2022, 12:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Turkic Council should play its role in the resolution of inner conflicts, First Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Halil Akinci said Wednesday at the First Central Asian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We believe that the Turkic Council should play its role in the resolution of inner conflicts and at the same time facilitate strengthening of economic cooperation,» Halil Akinci told participants of the forum in Astana.

    The former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States reminded of a project which was in the making after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Central Asian Economic Council.

    In his words, the Central Asian region needed an alliance like this because economies of the region complement each other and there are problems, for instance lack of water resources, that need to be tackled in a concerted effort and through regional cooperation.

    Halil Akinci also emphasized that preserving stability in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for the entire Central Asian region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Mass media Events Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
