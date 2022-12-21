Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Turkic Council should play role in resolution of inner conflicts – Halil Akinci

21 December 2022, 12:03
Turkic Council should play role in resolution of inner conflicts – Halil Akinci

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Turkic Council should play its role in the resolution of inner conflicts, First Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Halil Akinci said Wednesday at the First Central Asian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We believe that the Turkic Council should play its role in the resolution of inner conflicts and at the same time facilitate strengthening of economic cooperation,» Halil Akinci told participants of the forum in Astana.

The former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States reminded of a project which was in the making after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Central Asian Economic Council.

In his words, the Central Asian region needed an alliance like this because economies of the region complement each other and there are problems, for instance lack of water resources, that need to be tackled in a concerted effort and through regional cooperation.

Halil Akinci also emphasized that preserving stability in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for the entire Central Asian region.


Related news
Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana
IOFS celebrates its day, reviews achievements of ‘Year of Africa’
Newly-appointed mayor of Astana shares his plans
Теги:
Read also
KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
Time for Beautiful Voices - Christmas Day at Astana Opera
Anna Danilina reaches 2022 W25 Tauranga quarterfinals
Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services
Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
259 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide, 2,234 getting treatment
Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament
News Partner
Popular
1 Central Asia’s regional identity is at stage of formation – Kyrgyz Sec of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov
2 Media contribute to governments’ transparency and accountability – ex-President of Türkiye Abdullah Gül
3 President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation
4 Kazinform’s article placed 3rd at first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards
5 Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay

News