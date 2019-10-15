Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkic Council secretary general: Summit in Baku important for deepening relations

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 October 2019, 21:44
BAKU. KAZINFORM Lately, Turkic-speaking states have achieved great success, Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said at a press conference following the results of the 7th summit of the council held in Baku on October 15.

The opening of the European Office of the Turkic Council took place in Budapest in September, the secretary general said, Trend reports.

Amreyev noted that the summit is an important step to deepen relations between Turkic-speaking states.

According to Amreyev, the continuation of relations between fraternal peoples is important.

The 7th Turkic Council Summit was held in Baku on Oct. 15.

For the first time, Uzbekistan participated in the summit as a full member of the Turkic Council. Moreover, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also participated in the summit.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council was held in Baku on Oct. 14.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of full cooperation between member states.

