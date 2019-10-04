Turkic Council Sec Gen arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic- Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev has arrived in Uzbekistan for a three-day visit, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Uzbek MFA.

Mr. Amreyev will hold meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. He is also expected to participate in the 1st meeting of the Business Council of the Turkic Council and in an investment and business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Recall that the Turkic Council is the international organization that unites modern Turkic states. The Organization pursues the goal of development of all-round cooperation among the member states. Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are the member countries of the Turkic Council.