Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Turkic Council Sec Gen arrives in Uzbekistan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 October 2019, 14:55
Turkic Council Sec Gen arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic- Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev has arrived in Uzbekistan for a three-day visit, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Uzbek MFA.

Mr. Amreyev will hold meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. He is also expected to participate in the 1st meeting of the Business Council of the Turkic Council and in an investment and business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Recall that the Turkic Council is the international organization that unites modern Turkic states. The Organization pursues the goal of development of all-round cooperation among the member states. Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are the member countries of the Turkic Council.

photo

Turkic speaking states    Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul