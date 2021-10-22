Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Turkic Council Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2021, 17:38
Turkic Council Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council Media Forum themed «Fundamental past, strong future» kicked off in Istanbul, the press service of the Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan informs. The forum will run until October 24.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video address to those attending wishing all success.

Turkic Council Secretary General Bagdad Amreyev opened the Media Forum. Addressing those gathered he noted that the theme of the forum is relevant to all Turkic countries which have common roots and have great prospects for mutual benefit cooperation in various spheres.

The Kazakh delegation is led by Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Kemelbek Oishybayev.

photo

The forum brings together over 350 participants from the Turkic Council member states, such as Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, observer state Hungary, as well as Turkmenistan, including leading mass media representatives, scientific and cultural workers, well-known bloggers and students.

The forum will debate opportunities for the development of cooperation in cinema industry and mass media, joint fight against disinformation, including on social media.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Mass media   Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events