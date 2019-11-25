Go to the main site
    Turkic Council hails Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic line

    25 November 2019, 21:20

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) hailed the construction of a Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Anadolu Agency reported.

    «I believe that this remarkable development will add significant momentum to the activities of the Turkic Council and ever-increasing cooperation among the Member countries and peoples,» Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement, referring to the launch of the project that is to lie the cable at the bottom of the Caspian Sea between the two countries.

    Construction began Nov. 19 in Kazakhstan's western city of Aktau with the participation of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin.

    «On this occasion, I extend my congratulations on the starting of implementation of such an important project and the support of Turkic Council to all initiatives that serve sustainable development of the Member States,» Amreyev said.

    He stressed that information and communication technology (ICT) is among the crucial topics in the Turkic Council's agenda.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Turkic speaking states
