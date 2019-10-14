Go to the main site
    Turkic Council Foreign Ministers  sign a package of documents in Baku

    14 October 2019, 18:00

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi attended the meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council held today in Baku on the eve of the VII Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic Speaking Countries.

    Those present reconciled the draft agenda and final documents which will be approved and signed at the siting of the Council of the Heads of State. Following the meeting, the ministers signed a number of documents that regulate the Turkic Council representation opened this September 19 in Budapest.

    As earlier reported, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States was initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 2009 in Azerbaijan. Its secretariat is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

