Turkic Council energy ministers keen to expand cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first session of the energy ministers of the Turkic Council member states was held via videoconference, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey as well as deputy ministers and representatives of energy ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took part in the session. The ambassador-at-large for issues of energy and climate of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry participated in the event since Hungary maintains the observer status at the Turkic Council.

During the session, the participants reiterated they are keen to step up cooperation in the sphere of oil and gas, electrical power, renewable energy sources, and petrochemical industry.

They also agreed to work on the international delivery channels of petrochemicals and gas products produced in the Turkic Council member states.

It was revealed that the Turkic Council member states also plan to exchange experience in terms of energy efficiency and advanced energy technologies.

At the end of the session, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev proposed our country as the venue for the 2nd session of the energy ministers of the Turkic Council member states in 2022.