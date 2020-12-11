Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Turkic Academy, well-known mass media reps met

    11 December 2020, 16:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the International Turkic Academy in honor of its 10th anniversary met with the representatives of well-known mass media to sum up the year, its press service reports.

    International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform International News Agency CEO Askar Umarov, Khabar Agency JSC 1st Deputy CEO Rinat Kertayev, head of TRT Channel representative office in Kazakhstan Mehmet Çalışkan and others took part in it.

    Darkhan Kydyrali told about the work done this year, scientific works published and the Academy’s achievements for the past 10 years. Those attending shared views on further plans of the Academy.

    In conclusion the mass media representatives were awarded honorary certificates and letters of gratitude for their contribution in promulgating achievements of the Turkic world and strengthening of cooperation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies